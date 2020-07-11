Miss-Lou sports history: July 12
TWENTY YEARS AGO
Benji Maher, Timmy Foster and Stevan Ridley hit home runs for Natchez Wallace All-Stars in an 18-1 win over the Natchez Ace Adams All-Stars to win the Dixie Youth Sub-District Tournament.
TEN YEARS AGO
Cameron King hits a three-run homer and makes an outstanding defensive play to preserve the Concordia 10-year-old All-Stars’ 10-8 win over the Monroe Nationals in the first round of the district tournament.
FIVE YEARS AGO
Madeline Smith holds Blanchard to only two hits in six innings and goes 3-for-3 with one RBI as the Vidalia Americans 11-12 All-Stars take a 4-2 victory in a winners’ bracket game at the state tournament.
