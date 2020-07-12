Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 868 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 virus-related deaths in Mississippi on Sunday.

There were seven new cases reported in Adams County on Sunday.

The total number of infections reported in Adams County since March is now 358 and 20 deaths.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 36,287 with 1,249 deaths.

There were 703 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals and 260 patients in Mississippi hospitals with suspected COVID-19 infection as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Details regarding Mississippi’s long-term care facility outbreaks and most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations were not available as of Sunday afternoon.

Detailed information about long-term care facility cases will be updated on Monday, MSDH reports.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Adams 358 20 Alcorn 107 2 Amite 112 3 Attala 386 24 Benton 47 0 Bolivar 412 18 Calhoun 170 5 Carroll 182 11 Chickasaw 300 19 Choctaw 76 4 Claiborne 308 11 Clarke 223 25 Clay 261 11 Coahoma 230 6 Copiah 670 16 Covington 446 5 Desoto 1959 20 Forrest 1038 43 Franklin 54 2 George 123 3 Greene 116 10 Grenada 604 9 Hancock 148 13 Harrison 1177 16 Hinds 2992 54 Holmes 595 41 Humphreys 169 10 Issaquena 10 1 Itawamba 147 8 Jackson 798 19 Jasper 281 6 Jefferson 128 3 Jefferson Davis 125 4 Jones 1224 49 Kemper 184 14 Lafayette 506 4 Lamar 583 7 Lauderdale 966 81 Lawrence 213 2 Leake 634 20 Lee 628 22 Leflore 534 56 Lincoln 533 35 Lowndes 548 17 Madison 1484 39 Marion 345 12 Marshall 292 3 Monroe 461 35 Montgomery 179 3 Neshoba 1046 77 Newton 376 10 Noxubee 279 9 Oktibbeha 619 28 Panola 454 6 Pearl River 303 32 Perry 91 4 Pike 505 20 Pontotoc 355 6 Prentiss 127 4 Quitman 101 1 Rankin 1126 19 Scott 824 15 Sharkey 48 0 Simpson 443 3 Smith 252 12 Stone 77 2 Sunflower 504 8 Tallahatchie 195 4 Tate 392 13 Tippah 146 11 Tishomingo 106 1 Tunica 125 3 Union 254 12 Walthall 270 8 Warren 600 21 Washington 737 13 Wayne 565 19 Webster 134 11 Wilkinson 98 9 Winston 301 11 Yalobusha 208 9 Yazoo 560 7 Total 36,287 1,249

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about a residence.