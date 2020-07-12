Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 868 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 virus-related deaths in Mississippi on Sunday.
There were seven new cases reported in Adams County on Sunday.
The total number of infections reported in Adams County since March is now 358 and 20 deaths.
Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 36,287 with 1,249 deaths.
There were 703 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals and 260 patients in Mississippi hospitals with suspected COVID-19 infection as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Details regarding Mississippi’s long-term care facility outbreaks and most recent COVID-19 hospitalizations were not available as of Sunday afternoon.
Detailed information about long-term care facility cases will be updated on Monday, MSDH reports.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|358
|20
|Alcorn
|107
|2
|Amite
|112
|3
|Attala
|386
|24
|Benton
|47
|0
|Bolivar
|412
|18
|Calhoun
|170
|5
|Carroll
|182
|11
|Chickasaw
|300
|19
|Choctaw
|76
|4
|Claiborne
|308
|11
|Clarke
|223
|25
|Clay
|261
|11
|Coahoma
|230
|6
|Copiah
|670
|16
|Covington
|446
|5
|Desoto
|1959
|20
|Forrest
|1038
|43
|Franklin
|54
|2
|George
|123
|3
|Greene
|116
|10
|Grenada
|604
|9
|Hancock
|148
|13
|Harrison
|1177
|16
|Hinds
|2992
|54
|Holmes
|595
|41
|Humphreys
|169
|10
|Issaquena
|10
|1
|Itawamba
|147
|8
|Jackson
|798
|19
|Jasper
|281
|6
|Jefferson
|128
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|125
|4
|Jones
|1224
|49
|Kemper
|184
|14
|Lafayette
|506
|4
|Lamar
|583
|7
|Lauderdale
|966
|81
|Lawrence
|213
|2
|Leake
|634
|20
|Lee
|628
|22
|Leflore
|534
|56
|Lincoln
|533
|35
|Lowndes
|548
|17
|Madison
|1484
|39
|Marion
|345
|12
|Marshall
|292
|3
|Monroe
|461
|35
|Montgomery
|179
|3
|Neshoba
|1046
|77
|Newton
|376
|10
|Noxubee
|279
|9
|Oktibbeha
|619
|28
|Panola
|454
|6
|Pearl River
|303
|32
|Perry
|91
|4
|Pike
|505
|20
|Pontotoc
|355
|6
|Prentiss
|127
|4
|Quitman
|101
|1
|Rankin
|1126
|19
|Scott
|824
|15
|Sharkey
|48
|0
|Simpson
|443
|3
|Smith
|252
|12
|Stone
|77
|2
|Sunflower
|504
|8
|Tallahatchie
|195
|4
|Tate
|392
|13
|Tippah
|146
|11
|Tishomingo
|106
|1
|Tunica
|125
|3
|Union
|254
|12
|Walthall
|270
|8
|Warren
|600
|21
|Washington
|737
|13
|Wayne
|565
|19
|Webster
|134
|11
|Wilkinson
|98
|9
|Winston
|301
|11
|Yalobusha
|208
|9
|Yazoo
|560
|7
|Total
|36,287
|1,249
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about a residence.
