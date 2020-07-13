Lloyd Johnson

June 27, 1935 – July 8, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Lloyd “Moose” Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully in Sugar Land, Texas on July 8, 2020. Lloyd was born on June 27, 1935, in Selma, Alabama.

He is preceded in death by his father Lee Roy, mother Davie Lee and brother Wayne Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Phyllis Holder Johnson; his three children Stephanie Gebhardt, Stacie Rouze and Lee Johnson; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Education, and received his Masters Degree in Physical Education from Sam Houston State University in 1970. Lloyd was a retired teacher and coach of 39 years with Houston Independent School District.

A funeral is scheduled with immediate family for July 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479.