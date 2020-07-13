Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

Mississippi sheriff’s office investigators are searching for clues after a dead body was found in the woods by antique bottler hunters.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told state media that his deputies were called after bottle hunters stumbled on the body off Ring Road just south of Vicksburg.

The area where the body was found is the same general area where deputies searched last month for Harold Lindsey, a man who was reported missing in June.

Lindsey, 63, was the subject of a silver alert after he was reported missing by his family.

The body found was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the identity and possible cause of death.