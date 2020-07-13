July 14, 2020

Ronald Clarence Routon

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 pm Monday, July 13, 2020

JONESVILLE — Funeral service for Ronald Clarence Routon, 64, of Jonesville, LA will be held at Harrisonburg First Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 5 p.m. with Bro. Curtis Smith and Dr. Philip Caples officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home Jonesville.

