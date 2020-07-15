July 16, 2020

Williams

Dorothy Mae Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 5:24 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Sept. 13, 1929 – July 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Dorothy Mae Williams, 90, of Natchez, who died on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Natchez, will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Skinner Cemetery with Pastor J.L. Hammitte officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home,

Dorothy was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Natchez, the daughter of Robert Yancy and Daisy Yancy Singleton.  She was educated in the Natchez School system and was a homemaker.  Mrs. Williams was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir.  Dorothy enjoyed singing, shopping and going on church trips.

She is preceded in death her husband, Amos Williams; her parents; three sons, Dennis Potters, Carl Wayne Potters, and Ricky Potters; three brothers, Alonzo Yancy, Robert Yancy and Ed Yancy.

Dorothy  leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Charles Potters and wife Juanita, Bobby Potters and wife Nichole, Jessie Potters and wife Lillian and Johnny Longmire; four daughters, Hilda Ross and husband Ross, Blanch Smith, Dorothy Crawford and Amie Wilson; 17 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

