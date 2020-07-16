July 17, 2020

Concordia Parish Academy honors 10 graduates Tuesday evening

By Patrick Murphy

Published 6:38 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

VIDALIA — Ten graduates of the Concordia Parish Academy of Math, Science and Technology received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Vidalia High School football field.

At the graduation, guests were required to have a ticket, wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet between each family at marked intervals in the stands.

Nancy Anders, principal of Concordia Parish Academy, said the graduates wore face masks, robes and stayed 6 feet apart in their seats on the field.

Valedictorian John-Garrett Patrick is the son of Tab Doré and Sabrina Doré.

Patrick’s valedictorian speech included highlights of memories throughout the years at Concordia Parish Academy and three important takeaways.

“Do not take things for granted,” Patrick said. “It is OK to have pride for your accomplishments and most importantly do not let fear dictate your life. We have seen throughout the past few months, people allow fear to dictate their lives. We have to live our life to the fullest because it can be gone in an instant and it is too beautiful to miss.”

Chesney Seals, salutatorian for Concordia Parish Academy, is the daughter of Bridget Seals and Chris Seals. Chesney Seals’ salutatorian speech focused on the experience she had at Concordia Parish Academy.

