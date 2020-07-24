Oct. 7, 1935 – July 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Thad Doyle Morace (Sonny), loving father of three children and one step, passed away at the age of 84.

Doyle was born on October 7, 1935, in Natchez, Mississippi to Leon and Ida Morace and was the youngest of 14 children. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy during peaceful times in 1953, boarding the USS Whitehurst in Hawaii. During his four year tour living also in California was married to Norma E Charrier and had three children (Judith Elaine, Thad Doyle, Jr. and Daryle Glenn). After returning home after an Honorable Discharge he began a 44 year reputable career in law enforcement. After a cordial divorce several years later, he married Susan Johnston gaining Nikki Beard as a stepdaughter at two years old and was a hero in her eyes. He served 17 years with the Ferriday Police Department then moved on to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department and after 27 years retired in 2010 as Captain.

After a divorce and whole-souled departure from the department, Doyle was able to return to his hobbies of hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was able to enjoy much missed time with his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Doyle was preceded in death by nine sisters, Frances Maudena Ferguson (Kenneth), Edna Sewell, Loretta Prestridge (Press), Margie Rankin (Dick), Paralee Cox (Jimmy), Elsie Merrill (Stanley), Maxcine Payton, Yvonne Patterson (Pat) and Theodora Morace; four brothers, Barney “Bud” Morace (Elma), Charlie Morace (Wessie), Leon Morace, Jr., and Otis Morace (Jane), as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by brother-in-law, Roy Payton, sister-in-law, Lovine Morace, one daughter, Judy M. Dupre, two sons, Thad Doyle Morace Jr. (Sherrie) and Daryle Glen Morace, one stepdaughter, Nikki Beard Dale (Brian), six grandchildren, Christofer Allen Morace, Johnathan Conner Wood, Katie Alayna Hall, Zachary Colin Morace, Coley Johnston Dale, Ashlee Ruth Dale, four great-grandchildren, Jackson Paul Keener, Braxton Lee Wood, Leighton Alaine Hall, Addison Grace Hall and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brian Dale, Cole Waddlington, Joey Merrill, Dan Merrill, Craig Sewell, Joel Geer, Michael Ferguson and Rocky Morace. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Merrill, David Earl Morace, Jeff Ferguson and Carroll Merrill.

Services will be held at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Bro. Richard Cullum officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva. The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.