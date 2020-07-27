July 27, 2020

Adams County reports COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 4:40 pm Monday, July 27, 2020

Adams County Coroner James Lee on Monday reported four COVID-19 deaths since July 23.

Three of the victims were Adams County residents and a fourth was a Fayette resident.

The victims, Lee reports, are as follows:

  • On July 23, an 80-year–old female from Adams County;
  • On July 24, a 70-year-old male from Adams County;
  • On July 26, a 77-year-old female from Adams County; and
  • On July 27, an 87-year-old male from Fayette.

Also on Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 653 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with six new deaths and outbreaks in 189 long-term care facilities throughout the state.

With the latest state report, Adams County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 518 with 23 deaths, not including the latest three reported Monday by Lee. Those will be added to the Adams County numbers once received by MSDH.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 52,957 with 1,501 deaths and 35,071 people presumed recovered and 949 people with COVID-19 now in the state’s hospitals.

Merit Health Natchez CEO Lance Boyd said during Monday’s Natchez COVID-19 Task Force meeting that the local hospital now has 14 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases including eight of those in the ICH and one of those on a ventilator.

Adams County Emergency Management COVID-19 Task Force liaison Neifa Hardy said Adams County had 90 active COVID-19 cases last Friday and that later numbers were not available because the county’s system was down Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 518 23 44 11
Alcorn 278 3 1 1
Amite 179 4 13 2
Attala 459 23 89 19
Benton 91 0 1 0
Bolivar 766 25 45 7
Calhoun 342 8 23 4
Carroll 232 11 45 9
Chickasaw 391 19 35 11
Choctaw 106 4 0 0
Claiborne 385 12 43 9
Clarke 278 25 19 9
Clay 345 13 2 1
Coahoma 547 7 2 0
Copiah 835 21 30 3
Covington 540 8 3 1
De Soto 2844 24 33 6
Forrest 1428 46 97 29
Franklin 88 2 3 1
George 247 5 1 0
Greene 200 10 34 6
Grenada 770 17 71 9
Hancock 277 14 8 4
Harrison 1824 26 120 13
Hinds 4624 82 206 30
Holmes 772 45 97 20
Humphreys 248 10 19 6
Issaquena 18 1 0 0
Itawamba 257 9 34 7
Jackson 1596 27 68 6
Jasper 341 6 1 0
Jefferson 166 4 3 0
Jefferson Davis 177 5 3 1
Jones 1591 56 162 35
Kemper 209 15 38 9
Lafayette 739 4 43 1
Lamar 972 11 3 2
Lauderdale 1222 84 203 55
Lawrence 273 3 14 0
Leake 725 24 4 0
Lee 1020 26 66 15
Leflore 736 57 184 41
Lincoln 681 38 115 27
Lowndes 816 22 54 11
Madison 2096 50 167 23
Marion 516 16 15 2
Marshall 456 5 12 1
Monroe 599 47 124 38
Montgomery 250 3 0 0
Neshoba 1149 82 107 34
Newton 475 10 7 1
Noxubee 370 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 981 31 135 19
Panola 747 9 3 1
Pearl River 431 34 53 14
Perry 179 7 0 0
Pike 730 28 62 13
Pontotoc 617 6 3 1
Prentiss 255 6 24 3
Quitman 172 1 0 0
Rankin 1856 23 85 8
Scott 932 16 15 3
Sharkey 103 1 2 1
Simpson 626 13 7 3
Smith 350 12 53 8
Stone 129 2 2 1
Sunflower 797 14 10 1
Tallahatchie 349 6 7 2
Tate 565 19 29 11
Tippah 240 11 0 0
Tishomingo 230 3 2 0
Tunica 184 4 12 2
Union 410 13 20 8
Walthall 397 15 54 8
Warren 856 24 48 10
Washington 1283 24 38 9
Wayne 693 21 54 8
Webster 171 11 52 10
Wilkinson 154 12 5 2
Winston 483 14 40 10
Yalobusha 279 10 35 7
Yazoo 694 9 21 2
Total 52,957 1,501 3,398 688

 

