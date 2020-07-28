Mississippi mayor released from hospital after ICU care for COVID-19

A Mississippi mayor who was hospitalized earlier this month after becoming very sick with COVID-19 coronavirus is not home recovering, he reported.

Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox thanked his healthcare providers and asked for continued prayers in a social media post made Monday evening.

“Earlier today I was released from the hospital and will continue medical treatment at home for the effects of COVID-19,” he wrote. “I am thankful for our outstanding healthcare providers and the excellent care received at King’s Daughters Medical Center.”

“Please keep my family in your prayers. Stay safe, stay well, and God bless,” Cox wrote.