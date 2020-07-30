July 30, 2020

Flora Ann Brown Frasier

By Staff Reports

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

March 27, 1938 – July 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Flora Ann Brown Frasier of Church Hill was born March 27, 1938, in Natchez and died July 29, 2020.

She grew up in a large, close-knit family living in the Red Lick community in Jefferson County, but she lived most of her adult life in the Church Hill community. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; raising four children and spending countless hours in the company of her beloved grandchildren.

Flora Ann was preceded in death by her parents Rupert and Lela Mae Brown, brothers Rupert Anthony Brown, Alrick Brown, Ray Brown, Jimmy Brown, and Douglas Brown and sisters Rosalie Baldwin, Frances Smith, and Christine Walters.

She is survived by her husband John Donald Frasier, Jr., her sons, John and Mary Frasier, Jimmy and Cheryl Frasier all of Church Hill, her daughters, Mary and Powel Hudson of Port Gibson, Linda and Steve Larson of Vicksburg, seven grandchildren, Jenna Frasier Barlow, Leighann Frasier Holloway, James Hudson, JD Frasier, Leah Larson, Luke Larson, and Elle Larson, and two great-grandchildren, Parker Holloway and Anna Claire Barlow; brother Zeke Brown, and sisters Polly Jenkins and Magdalene Barousse.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Catholic Charities, or any charity of your choice.

