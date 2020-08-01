August 2, 2020

Tie going into Day 2 of Duncan Park golf championship

By Patrick Murphy

Published 8:01 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Day one of a two-day golf championship at Duncan Park Golf Course ended in a tie for first place.

Jordan Farmer and Trampus Butler are tied at 4-under-par going into day-two of the 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship.

More than 86 players are playing in the championship this weekend.

Tom Bryant is in third place at 3-under-par followed by Wesley Rogers and Casey Ham who are tied for fourth place at 2-under-par.

Standing in sixth place is Larry Davis at 1-under-par.

Pete Powell, who is an 11-time champion of the Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship, is tied for seventh place with Jay Lessley at even par.

K.G. Watkins holds ninth place with 1-over-par.

Chase Kaiser, who finished second in the Mississippi Junior Championship on Wednesday, is tied for 10th with Dusty Hutto and Jeff Anderson at 2-over-par.

Tee times for day-two of the Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship are listed below:

7:20 a.m. – Chris Smith and Robert Cosey

7:28 a.m. – Ben Yarbrough, Leland Steele and Tristan Weatherly

7:36 a.m. – David Day, Adam Otwell and Matthew Anders

7:44 a.m. – Daniel Guedon, Malcolm Anders and Jamie Tyson

7:52 a.m. – Grant Falkenheiner, Danny Grant and Ryan Mullins

8 a.m. – Landon Davis, Stephen Michel and Arin Rushing

8:08 a.m. – Michael Garrett, Mitchell Luckie and Stewart Thomas Jr.

8:16 a.m. – Luke Spillers, Joseph Bel land Bob Rogers

8:24 a.m. – Duncan Guedon, Jesse Whitehead and Malcolm Junkin

8:32 a.m. – Jackson Bryant, Trevor Faust and Lloyd Gilbert

8:40 a.m. – Roy L. Bonds, Harry Davis and Tucker Crisp

8:48 a.m. – Phillip West, Kelly Wilson and Blake Smith

8:56 a.m. – George Cupit, Josh Hargon and Mike Love

9:04 a.m. – Bertram Small, Brian Smith and Daniel Steele

9:16 a.m. – Shane Martin, Cole Mosby and Peter Powell Jr.

9:28 a.m. – PZ Brewer, Will Jones and Adolph Hayes

9:40 a.m. – Zach Rogel, Frankie Spence and Landon White

9:52 a.m. – Bill Byrne, Josh Loy and Russ Simonton

10:16 a.m. – Ashley Cox, Kolby Cox and Michael Faust

10:28 a.m. – Stephen Oiler, Kevin Smith Jr. and Morgan Wiggers

10:52 a.m. – Gary Farmer, Trevor Farmer and Quentin Bremmenkamp

11:04 a.m. – Jay Sims, Michael Ball and Breck Honea

11:16 a.m. – Lucien Junkin, Jeremy Loy and Mark Patterson

11:28 a.m. – Melchior Beltzhoover, Robert Blackmon and Bubba Bruce

11:52 a.m. – Gregory Brooking, Tee Cotten and William Handjis

12:04 p.m. – Jeff Anderson, Dusty Hutto and Chase Kaiser

12:16 p.m. – Jay Lessley, Pete Powell and K.G. Watkins

12:28 p.m. – Casey Ham, Wesley Rogers and Larry Davis

12:40 p.m. – Trampus Butler, Jordan Farmer and Tom Bryant

