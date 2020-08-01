Tie going into Day 2 of Duncan Park golf championship
NATCHEZ — Day one of a two-day golf championship at Duncan Park Golf Course ended in a tie for first place.
Jordan Farmer and Trampus Butler are tied at 4-under-par going into day-two of the 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship.
More than 86 players are playing in the championship this weekend.
Tom Bryant is in third place at 3-under-par followed by Wesley Rogers and Casey Ham who are tied for fourth place at 2-under-par.
Standing in sixth place is Larry Davis at 1-under-par.
Pete Powell, who is an 11-time champion of the Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship, is tied for seventh place with Jay Lessley at even par.
K.G. Watkins holds ninth place with 1-over-par.
Chase Kaiser, who finished second in the Mississippi Junior Championship on Wednesday, is tied for 10th with Dusty Hutto and Jeff Anderson at 2-over-par.
Tee times for day-two of the Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship are listed below:
7:20 a.m. – Chris Smith and Robert Cosey
7:28 a.m. – Ben Yarbrough, Leland Steele and Tristan Weatherly
7:36 a.m. – David Day, Adam Otwell and Matthew Anders
7:44 a.m. – Daniel Guedon, Malcolm Anders and Jamie Tyson
7:52 a.m. – Grant Falkenheiner, Danny Grant and Ryan Mullins
8 a.m. – Landon Davis, Stephen Michel and Arin Rushing
8:08 a.m. – Michael Garrett, Mitchell Luckie and Stewart Thomas Jr.
8:16 a.m. – Luke Spillers, Joseph Bel land Bob Rogers
8:24 a.m. – Duncan Guedon, Jesse Whitehead and Malcolm Junkin
8:32 a.m. – Jackson Bryant, Trevor Faust and Lloyd Gilbert
8:40 a.m. – Roy L. Bonds, Harry Davis and Tucker Crisp
8:48 a.m. – Phillip West, Kelly Wilson and Blake Smith
8:56 a.m. – George Cupit, Josh Hargon and Mike Love
9:04 a.m. – Bertram Small, Brian Smith and Daniel Steele
9:16 a.m. – Shane Martin, Cole Mosby and Peter Powell Jr.
9:28 a.m. – PZ Brewer, Will Jones and Adolph Hayes
9:40 a.m. – Zach Rogel, Frankie Spence and Landon White
9:52 a.m. – Bill Byrne, Josh Loy and Russ Simonton
10:16 a.m. – Ashley Cox, Kolby Cox and Michael Faust
10:28 a.m. – Stephen Oiler, Kevin Smith Jr. and Morgan Wiggers
10:52 a.m. – Gary Farmer, Trevor Farmer and Quentin Bremmenkamp
11:04 a.m. – Jay Sims, Michael Ball and Breck Honea
11:16 a.m. – Lucien Junkin, Jeremy Loy and Mark Patterson
11:28 a.m. – Melchior Beltzhoover, Robert Blackmon and Bubba Bruce
11:52 a.m. – Gregory Brooking, Tee Cotten and William Handjis
12:04 p.m. – Jeff Anderson, Dusty Hutto and Chase Kaiser
12:16 p.m. – Jay Lessley, Pete Powell and K.G. Watkins
12:28 p.m. – Casey Ham, Wesley Rogers and Larry Davis
12:40 p.m. – Trampus Butler, Jordan Farmer and Tom Bryant
City golf championship to take place this weekend
NATCHEZ —The 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship will still take place this weekend at the Duncan Park Golf... read more