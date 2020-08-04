FAYETTE — Graveside services for George Lott, 72, who died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Rev Eddie Perry officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.