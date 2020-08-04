Miss-Lou sports history: Aug. 5

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The Natchez Wallace 11-12 All-Stars have a small celebration at Duncan Park for their undefeated run to the state title before they get ready for the Dixie Youth World Series in Marshall, Texas.

TEN YEARS AGO

Winning pitcher Ashleigh Williams has a triple and Kailey Hutchins goes 2-for-2 and picks up the save as Trinity Episcopal’s junior varsity Lady Saints defeat Central Private School’s JV Lady Rebels 8-4.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Anna McDaniel goes 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Vidalia Little League All-Stars defeat Asia-Pacific champion Guam 10-6 for their first win at the 2015 Senior League Softball World Series.