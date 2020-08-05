Patrick Hargro

July 31, 1960 – July 31, 2020

LORMAN — Graveside services for Patrick “Coach” Hargro, 60, of Lorman, MS, who passed away on July 31, 2020, at his residence will be held at Laurel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. officiated by Rev. Barry Thompson Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks.