Your Take: A gift for a coach
Sandra Wimberly Washington submitted this picture of her bouquet of flowers to Bonita Hamilton, Natchez High softball coach.
If you have a photo you would like to submit to Your Take, drop your photo by The Natchez Democrat at 503 N. Canal St. or send it by email to yourtake@natchezdemocrat.com.
