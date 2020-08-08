Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

VIDALIA — Since Wednesday, four new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Concordia Parish, said OEP director Timothy Vanier.

With the four new cases makes a total of 318 cases for Concordia Parish since the beginning of the outbreak, Vanier said.

The four latest cases were an African American female, age 70; two Caucasian females, ages 92 and 49; and a Caucasian male, age 48, Vanier said.

All of the patents are under quarantine at home.

Vanier said a total of 178 cases have been reported among African American patients, 79 Caucasian and 13 Hispanic.

A total of 201 COVID-19 patients were African American, 97 were Caucasian and 16 were Hispanic, he said.

Vanier said a total of 187 patients were female and 127 patients were male.

There are now 84 active COVID-19 cases in the parish, excluding patients who have died or recovered from the disease, he said.

The parish is entering week 11 of hosting free mobile COVID-19 testing to individuals older than 18.

“The Concordia Parish (Office of Emergency Preparedness) in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard are continuing to bring the free COVID-19 mobile testing sites to Concordia Parish,” Vanier said. “The Concordia Parish OHSEP would like to encourage all residents of Concordia Parish to take advantage of this free testing. Anyone over the age of 18 years desiring to be tested will be tested. No symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are required for testing.”

Vanier said testing sites will be set up from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 10, as follows: Monday at Vidalia High School; Wednesday at Ferriday High School; Friday at the Concordia Parish Library in Clayton.

This free testing is open to the general public.

For more information about COVID-19 in Concordia Parish or information about free COVID-19 testing, the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security at 4001 Carter St, Room 1, Vidalia, can be reached at 318-414-1678 or by email to oep@conppj.org.