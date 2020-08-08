State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Saturday.

MSDH reports 174 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks.

Seven new cases were reported in Adams County for a total of 617 cases and 25 deaths since the outbreak.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 66,646 with 1,874 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 617 25 46 12 Alcorn 419 5 1 1 Amite 230 6 13 2 Attala 521 25 89 20 Benton 143 1 1 0 Bolivar 1108 34 47 9 Calhoun 417 9 23 4 Carroll 261 11 45 9 Chickasaw 459 20 35 11 Choctaw 133 4 0 0 Claiborne 404 13 43 9 Clarke 326 25 19 9 Clay 394 13 * 2 1 Coahoma 743 12 34 2 Copiah 950 28 30 4 Covington 612 13 4 1 De Soto 3632 30 45 7 Forrest 1778 56 101 32 Franklin 124 2 3 1 George 559 5 1 0 Greene 241 11 35 6 Grenada 843 21 76 12 Hancock 388 14 8 4 Harrison 2498 36 141 15 Hinds 5599 118 265 53 Holmes 890 48 97 20 Humphreys 291 11 19 6 Issaquena 26 1 0 0 Itawamba 358 10 34 7 Jackson 2269 42 68 7 Jasper 387 9 1 0 Jefferson 195 7 8 2 Jefferson Davis 231 6 3 1 Jones 1885 58 169 35 Kemper 232 14 38 9 Lafayette 964 16 88 12 Lamar 1202 14 4 2 Lauderdale 1407 92 205 56 Lawrence 319 7 13 0 Leake 786 25 4 0 Lee 1428 39 * 83 15 Leflore 925 62 184 42 Lincoln 809 41 119 28 Lowndes 1074 37 71 20 Madison 2414 64 180 32 Marion 657 20 26 5 Marshall 688 9 14 1 Monroe 778 53 146 43 Montgomery 321 3 0 0 Neshoba 1285 92 108 35 Newton 542 11 7 1 Noxubee 453 11 16 3 Oktibbeha 1118 38 176 25 Panola 1054 12 7 1 Pearl River 540 38 57 15 Perry 232 7 0 0 Pike 928 36 72 17 Pontotoc 821 8 5 1 Prentiss 417 10 * 25 3 Quitman 262 1 0 0 Rankin 2276 33 96 10 Scott 998 20 15 3 Sharkey 197 5 16 3 Simpson 795 30 32 14 Smith 404 13 54 8 Stone 194 4 23 2 Sunflower 1024 25 13 3 Tallahatchie 530 10 7 2 Tate 720 28 33 12 Tippah 360 13 0 0 Tishomingo 409 5 33 0 Tunica 333 7 12 2 Union 627 16 27 8 Walthall 498 19 65 9 Warren 1089 32 94 15 Washington 1646 41 46 13 Wayne 764 21 57 10 Webster 228 12 52 11 Wilkinson 205 13 8 3 Winston 620 16 40 11 Yalobusha 313 10 35 7 Yazoo 829 12 21 2 Total 66,646 1,874 3,933 816

* Note: Benton County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death. A death previously reported in Prentiss County should have been reported in Lee County. A death previously reported in Clay County should have been reported in Lee County.