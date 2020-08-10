Courthouse records: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2020

Adams County

July 31-Aug. 6

Civil suits:

Estate of Gertrude J. Beard.

Estate of George Smith.

Delvin S. Turner v. Erica D. Wilcox. (Child Custody)

Estate of Paul Kenneth Ezell.

Estate of Dale Steckler.

CIT Bank, N.A. and CIT Finance, LLC v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Tax Assessment)

Merit Health Natchez v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Objection of Assessment)

Wireless Division of STC v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Objection of Tax Assessment)

Dish Network, LLC and dishNet Satellite Broadband v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Objection of Tax Assessment)

Divorces:

Brian E. Smith v. Katie Ruhs Smith.

Marriage license applications:

Jeremy Nathaniel Tipton, 38, Natchez to Maegan Lynn Hinson, 29, Natchez.

Derrick Wayne Barr, 36, Deville, La. to Latonya Roberson, 43, Ball, La.

Kristen Renee Anderson, 39, Natchez to Rhonda Renee Murray, 55, Natchez.

Isaac Nelson Jr., 74, Roxie to Alicia Ann Mason, 32, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 29-Aug. 4

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to David A. Timm, lot 21 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Ricky Smith to Level Up Property Management, LLC, lot 35 Magnolia Heights Subdivision.

Leon Crawford to Vernell McDonald and Marilyn McDonald, lot 11, containing 0.95 acres, and lot 13, containing 0.90 acres, of Southern Oaks, Second Development.

Ben Robert McKinney Jr. to John Matthew Marchbanks and Mollie Wade Simpson, lot 73 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Minh Thao Hunyh-Dang to Level Up Property Management, LLC, land being portions of lots 19 and 20 Hammett Subdivision.

Jessie L. Pollard Jr. to Level Up Property Management, LLC, lot 52 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Paul B. Eidt to Blair Nicholas Eidt, lot 3-B and a portion of lot 3-A of the Division of a Portion of Rokeby Plantation.

Mortgages:

July 29-Aug. 4

Level Up Property Management, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 35 Mangolia Heights Subdivision.

Suzanne Lynn Bertrand Beiriger and Jared Beriiger to Anthem Bank & Trust, lots 45 and 46 of the Fourth Development of The Anchorage Subdivision.

Joseph Norwood Redhead and Carolyn T. Redhead to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, a portion of Elgin Plantation and Grove Plantation.

Vernell McDonald and Marilyn McDonald to Community Bank of Mississippi, lot 11, containing 0.95 acres, and lot 13, containing 0.90 acres, of Southern Oaks, Second Development.

John Matthew Marchbanks and Mollie Wade Simpson to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 73 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Level Up Property Management, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land being portions of lots 19 and 20 Hammett Subdivision; lot 52 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Blair Nicholas Eidt to Fidelity Bank, lot 3-B and a portion of lot 3-A of the Division of a Portion of Rokeby Plantation.

Thomas Pollard Jr. to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, Tract 1, 13.43 Acre Tract Portion of lot 7, Woodlands Plantation.

James Pankard Brasher III and Eva Lesage Brasher to United Mississippi Bank, lot 21 of the Second Development of Westover Heights Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Aug. 6:

Merit Health Natchez v. Samuel Bailey.

Merit Health Natchez v. Grant Green.

Merit Health Natchez v. Darren Harris.

Merit Health Natchez v. Vangela Campbell.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Terri Fuqua.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Brandy Henderson.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Jessica Clark.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Shonrell Calvin.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. James Evans.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Telvin Bates.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Kimberly Miles.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Angela Bouldin.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Evette Wilkerson.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Rosie Jackson.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Lacey Marceleno.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Tremaine Mitchell.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Charles Gooseberry.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Hayes Harris.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Nadia Letcher.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Vanessa Tillman.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Delvie Gales.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Edward Bacon.

Merit Health Natchez v. Peggy Holifield.

Merit Health Natchez v. Johnny Mayberry.

Merit Health Natchez v. Antoinette Hinkston.

Merit Health Natchez v. Venessia King.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Miracle Murray.

McKinley Barnes v. Kendall Christmas.

Florence Bacon v. April Harris.

Latari Bradford v. Aaron Mazique Sr.

Monday, Aug. 3:

LVNV Funding v. Ladonna Washington.

CVI SGP – CO Acquisition Trust v. Larry Hardin.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health Natchez v. Walter Washington.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health Natchez v. Naomi Carroll.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health Natchez v. Tamika Scott.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health Natchez v. Terrance Green.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health Natchez v. Mary McNealy.

UMB Bank/Lewis v. Darnell Taylor.

UMB Bank/Lewis v. Samuel F. Atkins.

Brand & Sanford/Advance Recovery v. Ericka Barnes.

Merit Health Natchez v. Joseph Ivory.

Merit Health Natchez v. Kimberly Hurst.

Merit Health Natchez v. Tiesha Williams & Stephen Love.

Cavalry SPV I v. Leigha D. Thompson.

Concordia Bank v. Jennifer Caston & Antoinette Brown.

Seyfarth Property v. Lamesha Williams.

Village Green Apartments v. Vanessa Jones.

Village Green Apartments v. Terrzina Jones.

Midland Credit v. Latoya Fleming.

Midland Credit v. Quayonitha Lutch.

Concordia Parish

July 31-Aug. 6

Civil suits:

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Bradley J. Low.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. B.J. Low Companies, Inc.

Jackson MHA, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Central v. Rickey Anders Jr.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Shanbrnika Brown.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Hank D. Wiley.

Concordia Parish School Employees Federal Credit Union v. Geneva Lloyd.

State of Louisiana v. Oliver Dee Robinson III.

State of Louisiana v. Clerk Andy Anders.

State of Louisiana v. R. Kyle Ardoin.

Divorces:

Forrest A. Rockstead v. Allandra Q. Rockstead.

Londa Kayleen Childress Clem v. James Edward Clem.

Marriage license applications:

Delbert Dewitt Johnson, 39, Ferriday to Amanda Nicole Forman, 33, Ferriday.

Kerry Louis Swift, 50, Jonesville, La. to Renata Renee Fair, 38, Jonesville, La.

Raymond L. Calhoun, 62, Ferriday to Patricia Ann Hall, 58, Ferriday.

Sara Jessica Morace, 21, Vidalia to Samantha Elise Nunez, 20, Vidalia.

Artis Cambell Frazier, 59, Clayton to Anna Debreale King, 30, Clayton.

Deed transactions:

Paceience C. Melton to Kwanza Cubie, lot 58 of the Extension of Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

JL Development, LLC to Asheed Nagi Musa, lot 74 Taconey Subdivision.

Michael A. Fiorella to Jason Cutrer A/K/A Jason Brent Cutrer, and Luke Cooper Wilson, lot 25 Rokofe River Park.

James LaPrairie and Sadie LaPrairie to Brandon Alexander and Amanda Alexander, lots 26 and 27 Black River Lake Estates.

Rose Mary Smith to Hunter Aaron Boyd, lot 39 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Swamp Dog, LLC to First Bank, lot 1 Cypress Shore Colony, Second Development.

Kwanza Cubie to MERS, lot 58 of the Extension of Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Asheed Nagi Musa to Delta Bank, lot 74 Taconey Subdivision.

Brandon Alexander and Amanda Alexander to Delta Bank, lots 26 and 27 Black River Lake Estates.

Hunter Aaron Boyd to Fidelity Bank, lot 39 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Henry Neal and Jesse Lee Montgomery Neal to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 4, 5 and 6 of Block No. 4 Galloway Addition.

Justin Dale Taylor and Casey White Taylor to Sabine State Bank & Trust Company, a 12.77 acre tract being a portion of lot 4 of the division of the F.V. Webb Estate.

Christopher M. King and Katharine Lynn Falkenheiner King to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 25 Georgetowne Subdivision.