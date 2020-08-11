3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

FERRIDAY — Three Natchez men were arrested Saturday for a drive-by shooting in Ferriday.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said deputies responded quickly and no one was hit by gunfire.

Hedrick said Jehron Jerome Davis, 21; Javeon Daquontae Meredith, 22, and Jaquarius Lequon Meredith, 18, got into a physical altercation with other individuals at 117 Weaver St. Ferriday after 3 a.m. Saturday. The men later left the area and returned with weapons and started firing shots, Hedrick said.

“We had a deputy who happened to be in the same neighborhood of the shooting and within four minutes we got them in handcuffs and in the car,” Hedrick said. “There may have been some scraped from the physical altercation but to my knowledge no one was injured.”

All three men were arrested by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive by shooting and carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled substance.

Hedrick commended deputies for responding quickly so that no one was shot or injured.

“I want to comment on how fast the parish deputy responded. It makes you feel safe when you have someone in the neighborhood that take care of things like that expediently and professionally,” he said.