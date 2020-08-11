August 11, 2020

  • 90°

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 7:33 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — A statewide mask mandate is in effect until Monday, Aug. 17, and a countywide mask mandate is in effect until Sept. 8 unless officials take further action.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said duplicate measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 from the city and Adams County Emergency Operations Center should be consolidated.

“The City of Natchez from this point forward is under the authority of the governor and the EOC,” Gibson said. “The city is falling in step, as all cities do, with the governor and EOC of each respective county.”

Barry Bequette, a Natchez resident and professor of agriculture and science at Alcorn State University, voiced his opposition to the city imposing a mask mandate during Tuesday’s meeting.

“There was a period of time when the state wasn’t under a mask mandate and the City of Natchez was. But the state mandate won’t last forever,” Bequette said. “I’m asking for the City of Natchez to allow the state to dictate whether there should be a mask mandate in place and to not be more restrictive than the State of Mississippi.”

Bequette also said “Stay Home” signs continue to greet travelers coming into Natchez. Many businesses struggle as a result, he said.

Bequette listed off more than a dozen businesses that have closed in recent months, some before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gibson agreed with Bequette that the signs should be removed.

“We do not want stay home signs. No, we want to celebrate an open economy because it is critical to our survival as a city,” Gibson said. “We can’t remove those signs that have been purchased by private property owners but we do encourage them to remove them because our economy has been open for quite some time.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19

News

More than half choose virtual learning for Concordia Parish schools

COVID-19

Concordia Parish resident dies with COVID-19