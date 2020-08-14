August 14, 2020

COVID-19 effects apparent as football starts

By Editorial Board

Published 7:03 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on virtually every aspect of our lives over the past several months.

That point has never been more apparent than in recent days as the beginning of school has been pushed back in some cases even as some schools have begun fall classes while following new COVID-19 guidelines.

Perhaps most notably is the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the beginning of the fall football season.

Opening night of high school football in the Miss-Lou was Friday night and only one team, Cathedral, out of several Miss-Lou high school football teams, played an actual scheduled football game on Friday night and that game was on the road.

Adams County Christian School played a jamboree game.

At the time of year when football fields would normally be packed with players, fans and support staff, the football fields of the Miss-Lou were mostly silent on Friday.

Furthermore, the college football season is still up in the air as several conferences have postponed their seasons.

Still, we are grateful for the safety and the health of our student athletes and are willing to wait until the time is right once again to embrace the Friday night lights rituals of high school football and the Saturday tailgating traditions of college football.

All things have a time and place.

