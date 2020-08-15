COVID-19 numbers rise in Saturday report

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 825 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 37 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Saturday’s statewide report were at 664 confirmed COVID-19 cases rising from 655 cases on Friday. Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 71,755 with 2,080 deaths.

Adams County had 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

On Friday, Concordia Parish reported nine new COVID-19 cases and now has a total of 369 cases for Concordia Parish since the pandemic began in March. The parish has a total of 12 COVID-19 deaths.

