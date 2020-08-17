David Washington Corban

October 06, 1941 – August 15, 2020

Services for David Washington Corban, 78, of Pearl MS, who died August 15, 2020 will be held August 18 at 11 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

David was born Oct. 6, 1941 in Natchez, MS the son of the late Lonnie and Bessie Corban. David was retired from the Navy, Army, and the United States Postal service. Throughout his career he received The Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze stars along with numerous other badges, medals and awards for his honorable and courageous service to his country.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Bessie Corban, brother C.D. Corban, two sons Ronnie and Keith Childers, and brother in law Harold Allgood. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Marjorie Cothren Corban, three daughters Penny Craft and husband Larry of Vidalia, LA, Bambi Burleson and husband Cecil of Rosetta, MS, Becky Ensminger and husband Greg of Ferriday, LA, sister Thelma Allgood of Natchez, MS, brother Sammie Corban of TX, and two brother-in-laws Roger Cothren and wife Joyce of Smithdale, MS, and Randy Cothren of Brookhaven, MS.

He was a proud grandfather to 10 granddaughters and 12 great-grandchildren and blessed with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Sean Maples, Cory Geter, Jeremy Fuller, Lloyd Schallenberger, Chris McDaniel and Randy Cothren.

The family would like to thank all of the healthcare professionals and physicians at Merit Health Rankin, Select Specialty Hospital, and Wisteria Gardens for their wonderful care and support. David loved his family wholeheartedly and will be deeply missed.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.