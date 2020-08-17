Hattie Mae Wesley Harris

April 28, 1938 – August 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Hattie Mae Wesley Harris, 82, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Natchez will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ernest Ford Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Hattie was born April 28, 1938 in Natchez, the daughter of Louis Wesley Sr. and Lottie Wesley. She attended Overton Elementary School, Brumfield Junior High School and graduated high school from Natchez Junior College. Mrs. Harris also received studies from Concordia Parish Trade School in Ferriday and South Mississippi Home Health Inc. in Natchez. She was a member of Egypt Baptist Church where she served as president of the Pastor’s Aid Club and secretary of the Usher board. Hattie was a 4-H Volunteer leader for 65 years, Soil & Water Conservation board member, AJFC Policy Council member, Positive Action Ruri-tan Club treasurer, Working Together Ruriteen club leader, Girl Scout troop volunteer and Natchez High PTSA 2013-2015.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Steve Harris; parents; brothers, Louis Wesley, Jr. Leon Wesley, Sr. and son Elbert Glenn Winding.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Barbara Bruce and husband Perry, Debra Smith and Jasmine Winding; two sons, Demestra Winding and wife Yolanda and Lauduffar Winding; three sisters, Stella Clark, Fannie Ivory and Carrie Minor; sister-in-law Geneva Wesley of Clinton, LA; four granddaughters, Bridget Armstrong, Latavia, Chelsea White, Kerrigan Winding; four grandsons, Perry Bruce Jr., Damien Strickand, Demestra Winding Jr. and Landarius Winding; Goddaughter, Shaneiqua Newborne; nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

