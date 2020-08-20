August 20, 2020

Hawatha Arthur

Published 7:43 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Hawatha Arthur

VIDALIA — Services for Hawatha Arthur, 63, of Vidalia, LA, who died Aug. 16, 2020 in Harvey, LA, will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Concordia Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Vidalia Cemetery.

Mrs. Arthur was born Sept. 12, 1956, in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Washington and Lena Seals Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include two sons, Blake Arthur, Brandon Arthur, both of Vidalia, LA; two sisters, Constance Seals, Vidalia, LA, Linda Sanders, her husband Charlie, of New Orleans, LA; one grandson, Kiden Jackson, of Natchez, MS; two aunts, Emma Morales, of Ferriday, LA, Betty Mason, New Orleans, LA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

