Officials warn residents to lock vehicle doors after spate of burglaries

Adams County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables in the vehicles after a rash of burglaries on Tuesday night in the county.

At least 16 vehicles were broken into on Tuesday night in the Broadmoor community and money, wallets and purses were stolen, said Jerry Brown, chief deputy with the ACSO.

“Do not leave anything visible on the seats or anything of value in the vehicle,” Brown said, adding the ACSO has two people of interest they are investigating in connection to the crimes.

Brown said similar burglaries occurred inside the Natchez city limits on Tuesday night as well.

Investigators believe the perpetrators went up and down neighborhood streets trying to open car doors and the ones that were not locked had items stolen, Brown said.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals,” an Adams County Sheriff’s Office press release states.