Report of dog being shot leads to discovery of weapons, arrest of suspect with criminal history

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a dog being shot. The owner of the dog identified 23-year-old Mantreal West as the offender. When deputies contacted West, he admitted to shooting the dog and gave them the gun he used. Investigators determined this gun was reported stolen from Louisiana. A subsequent criminal history revealed that West was a convicted felon which led to investigators getting a search warrant for his residence and an affidavit for his arrest for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm was issued.

When deputies went to serve the arrest warrants, West fled the scene which led to a manhunt throughout the Broadmoor area. West was apprehended in a drainage area in a neighbor’s back yard. The search warrant produced five more firearms hidden in a wooded area behind West’s residence. West is being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at this time. No bond pending arraignment