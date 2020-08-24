August 24, 2020

  • 90°

Della Davis Bradshaw

By Staff Reports

Published 12:14 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

June 16, 1928 – Aug. 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Della Davis Bradshaw, 92, formally of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away August 19, 2020 in Madison, Mississippi, will be held, Friday, August, 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.  The Reverend Jim Holland will officiate.  The graveside service will be limited to immediate family only due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Della was born to loving parents William Jacob and Katie Lee Davis on June 16, 1928 in Auburn, Mississippi.  Della was married to Joseph Carl Bradshaw for 57 years.

She was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church.  She was also a member of the Natchez Chapter No. 75, Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron in 1985.

Della was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carl Bradshaw and infant daughter, Suzette Denise Bradshaw, her parents, three brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by two children, Melinda Bradshaw Mallett and husband John of Madison, MS and Timothy Neal Bradshaw and wife Naomi, of Collierville, TN.  She is also survived by three grandchildren Daniel Wayne Mallett and wife Meagen of Madison, MS, Denise Mallett McPherson of Madison, MS and Rebekah Bradshaw Flint and husband Jeff of Collierville, TN; three great grands William Ethan Mallett, Mae Ellen Mallett and Abigail Jane Flint; and many nieces and nephews.

Mom (“Nannie”) was a Proverbs 31 woman.  “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many daughters have done well, But you excel them all.’ Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.”  Her legacy of love for her family will be lived out through her children and her children’s children and generations to come.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Bradshaw, John Mallett, Daniel Mallett, Jeff Flint, Ethan Mallett and Butch Sullivan.

The family of Della Bradshaw wishes to extend our loving thanks to The Nichol’s Center in Madison, Mississippi for their kind, compassionate and professional care.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US, or donorrelations@shrinenet.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

News

Bridge of Sighs vandalism investigated

News

NASD to host help sessions for parents

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 2

News

Miss-Lou could end up between two hurricanes early next week; officials ‘on readiness level’

News

Natchez-Adams School District receives national grant for 350 laptops

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder