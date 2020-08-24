June 16, 1928 – Aug. 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Della Davis Bradshaw, 92, formally of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away August 19, 2020 in Madison, Mississippi, will be held, Friday, August, 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. The Reverend Jim Holland will officiate. The graveside service will be limited to immediate family only due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Della was born to loving parents William Jacob and Katie Lee Davis on June 16, 1928 in Auburn, Mississippi. Della was married to Joseph Carl Bradshaw for 57 years.

She was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Natchez Chapter No. 75, Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron in 1985.

Della was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carl Bradshaw and infant daughter, Suzette Denise Bradshaw, her parents, three brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by two children, Melinda Bradshaw Mallett and husband John of Madison, MS and Timothy Neal Bradshaw and wife Naomi, of Collierville, TN. She is also survived by three grandchildren Daniel Wayne Mallett and wife Meagen of Madison, MS, Denise Mallett McPherson of Madison, MS and Rebekah Bradshaw Flint and husband Jeff of Collierville, TN; three great grands William Ethan Mallett, Mae Ellen Mallett and Abigail Jane Flint; and many nieces and nephews.

Mom (“Nannie”) was a Proverbs 31 woman. “Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many daughters have done well, But you excel them all.’ Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised.” Her legacy of love for her family will be lived out through her children and her children’s children and generations to come.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Bradshaw, John Mallett, Daniel Mallett, Jeff Flint, Ethan Mallett and Butch Sullivan.

The family of Della Bradshaw wishes to extend our loving thanks to The Nichol’s Center in Madison, Mississippi for their kind, compassionate and professional care.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US, or donorrelations@shrinenet.org.

