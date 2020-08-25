Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

Adams County officials are offering self-filled sandbags to county residents as Hurricane Laura makes its way toward an anticipated Wednesday morning landfall along the Louisiana-Texas border.

Forecasts project a possible 2 to 3 inches of rain for the Miss-Lou through the day Wednesday as the system moves through the area.

Self-filled sandbags are available to Adams County residents from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

* Foster Mound Volunteer Fire Department: 228 Foster Mound Road

* Adams County Maintenance Shop: 35 Marjaco Road

* Adams County Barn: 1208 Liberty Road

Self-filled sandbags are available to Natchez city residents from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the following location:

* City of Natchez Public Works Department: 233 ½ Devereaux Drive, enter on Old Washington Road.

You must bring your own shovel for all locations. No shovels will be provided for usage.