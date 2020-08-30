August 30, 2020

Saints add defensive ends Carter, Lanier, linebacker McManis

By The Associated Press

Published 3:45 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive ends T.J. Carter and Anthony Lanier II and linebacker Wynton McManis, general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.

The signings came as New Orleans waived injured defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and placed offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Lanier spent much of the 2020 offseason with Kansas City Chiefs and was on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad last season. He began his NFL career with Washington in 2016 as an undrafted rookie out of Alabama A&M.

Lanier hasn’t played a full season since 2017, when he appeared in 11 games for Washington with two starts. He had five sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery that season.
The 6-1, 225-pound McManis has played in the CFL the past three seasons. He made a career-high 86 tackles in 2019, with two sacks and a forced fumble. He has appeared in two career NFL games, both with San Francisco as a rookie out of Memphis in 2016.

The 6-foot-4, 289-pound Carter is an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky.
