Pets of The Week

Peter is 14 months old. He was rescued by Concordia PAWS after he was found shot. He is well behaved, non-aggressive, obeys simple commands and is a perfect family dog. Peter can be adopted at Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 S 1st St., Ferriday. Concordia PAWS is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-719-0940 for more information.

Lynda is approximately 3-to-4 months old and was brought in as a stray. She is very sweet and lovable. Savannah is about 2-to-3 months old. She was brought as a stray and her breed is unknown. She is super playful and lovable.

Both Lynda and Savannah can be adopted at Natchez Adams County Humane Society. Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? The Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.