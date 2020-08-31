Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum mission continues

Monroe and Betty Sago of the Rhythm Club recently presented the Annual Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum Scholarship of $500 to Courtneana Beverly a 2020 graduate of Natchez Early College Academy (Co-Lin) Natchez who is now attending Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Lorman. Pictured from left are Monroe Sago, Wilbert Whittley, Courtneana Beverly, Natalie Lyles and Betty Sago.