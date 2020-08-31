August 31, 2020

  • 90°
Monroe and Betty Sago of the Rhythm Club recently presented the Annual Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum Scholarship of $500 to Courtneana Beverly a 2020 graduate of Natchez Early College Academy (Co-Lin) Natchez who is now attending Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Lorman. Pictured from left are Monroe Sago, Wilbert Whittley, Courtneana Beverly, Natalie Lyles and Betty Sago. (Submitted picture)

Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum mission continues

By Staff Reports

Published 9:58 am Monday, August 31, 2020

Monroe and Betty Sago of the Rhythm Club recently presented the Annual Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum Scholarship of $500 to Courtneana Beverly a 2020 graduate of Natchez Early College Academy (Co-Lin) Natchez who is now attending Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Lorman. Pictured from left are Monroe Sago, Wilbert Whittley, Courtneana Beverly, Natalie Lyles and Betty Sago.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Plans for old depot restaurant progressing

News

Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum mission continues

News

The Dart: Woman devoted to fasting, prayer

News

Being made whole again: Repair work progressing on Turning Angel statue

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday

News

Actor Chadwick Boseman remembered from Natchez filming days

News

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Images from premiere of ‘Get On Up’ filmed in Natchez

News

Chadwick Boseman, who starred as James Brown in movie filmed in Natchez, dies of cancer

News

Deep Down: Bestselling author focuses on eccentricities of Natchez, it’s struggles with past

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather