Your Take: All prepared for Hurricane Laura
Ben Yarbrough submitted this photo of his dog, Rivers, prepared for Hurricane Laura.
If you have a photo you would like to submit to Your Take, drop your photo by The Natchez Democrat at 503 N. Canal St. or send it by email to yourtake@natchezdemocrat.com.
