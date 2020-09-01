Wade Hamilton Graves

Sept. 17, 1930 – Aug. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wade “Poppa Rock” Hamilton Graves, Byram, who died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Jackson will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery with Rev. George-Bede Ajuruchi, SSJ, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Wade was born September 17, 1930 in Natchez, the son of Josephine Clemons Bell and Norman Bell. He was educated at St. Francis School. “Poppa Rock” was retired from WOKJ-WJMI Radio where he worked as a disc jockey and in media sales. Wade enjoyed music and golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sons; Andre K. Graves, Roche D. Graves and Steven Davis and sister, Dr. Rhetaugh Graves Dumas.

Wade leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Wavette M. Davis of Byram and Darlene D. Williams and husband James of Natchez; one brother, Norman Bell, Jr. and wife Lorraine of Hartford, CT; grandchildren, Casey Hamilton Davis of Jackson, Keishawn W. Hayes and husband Jason of Houston, James Williams III of Houston, Jayla A., Pugh of Jackson, Kendrick J. Pugh of Dallas and John Cunningham of Las Vegas, NV, ten great-grandchildren, special love ones, Annette Singleton, Alcinia Pugh and husband John, Mary A. Jackson, Gerald Jackson and wife Helen, Derrick Jackson, Candice Davis and husband Albert, Trennel Jackson, Tony Singleton, Brendan Singleton and Mia Singleton, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.