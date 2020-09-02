Crime reports: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Earlvin Felton, 53, 22 Bishop St., on a charge of contempt by default in payment. Bond set at $319.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Eastwood Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loitering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Suspicious activity on N. Pearl Street.

Theft on Main Street.

Disturbance on N. Shields Lane.

Suspicious activity on Bishop Street.

Dog problem on Wier Court.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Dog problem on North Hampton Road.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Missing person on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Illegal dumping on Horseshoe Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Amanda Nicole Breland, 34, 201 Spokane Road, on charges of introduction of contraband into a jail, petit larceny and a controlled substance violation. No bond set.

Darrell James Tuesno, 33, 52 Dewberry Circle, on charges of aggravated domestic violence, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and simple assault. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Drug problem on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Fire on Azalea Lane.

Follow up on Rand Acres Road.

Accident on Lagrange Road.

Theft on Cloverdale Drive.

Malicious mischief on Lotus Drive.

Alarm on Rushing Street.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Richard Farris, 38, 807 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, on a hold for Catahoula Parish. No bond set.

L.J. Bingham, 44, 405 7th St., Ferrdiay, on charges of possession of contraband/three counts, introduction of contraband/three counts and obstruction of justice. No bond set.

Shelby Jordan, 26, 40 Robins Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled substances, possession of schedule II drugs and cruelty to a juvenile. No bond set.

Bradley Joseph Welch, 34, 257 Stephens Road, on a charge of illegal possession of schedule II drugs with intent, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, carrying of weapons while in possession o controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a jail. No bond set.

Saint Washington, 21, 393 Terry Circle, on a charge of simple burglary and felony criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Danell D. Harris, 40, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

William N. Heckard III, 18, 116 Peach St., on a charge of oral sexual battery. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on BB Beard Road.

Miscellaneous call on U.S. 84.

Property damage on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Sage Road.

Fire on U.S. 84.

Juvenile problem on Sage Road.

Complaint on Grape Street.

Loose horses on Shady Lane.

Complaint on Crestview Drive.

Theft on LA 65.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Loose horses on LA 3196.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Robert Gray Street.

Accident on Riverview Parkway.

Complaint on LA 900.

Medical call on 7th Street.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Family Dollar.

Missing cell phone at the Market.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident at the RV Park.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.