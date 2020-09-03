September 4, 2020

The Adams County Christian School Rebels football team run onto the field before Friday night's game against Columbia Academy at ACCS. (Patrick Murphy | The Natchez Democrat)

Adams County Christian School football game against Clinton Christian Academy canceled

By Patrick Murphy

Published 9:50 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels football game against Clinton Christian Academy has been canceled for Friday night.

On Thursday night, ACCS announced via social media the game was canceled. No further information was provided in regards to the cancellation.

The next game for ACCS is against Jackson Preparatory on Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at ACCS.

