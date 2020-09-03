James Darrell Lindsey

Nov. 24, 1944 – Sept. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for James D. Lindsey, 75, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Southerland officiating.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Lindsey was born Nov. 24, 1944 in Harriman, TN, the son of Charlie Elisha Lindsey and Harriet Elizabeth Evans Lindsey.

He served as President of the Homebuilders Association and was a member of First Baptist Church in Natchez. He also served three years in the Army.

Mr. Lindsey was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Harriet Lindsey.

Survivors include his wife, Claudia Lindsey of Natchez, MS; son, Rod Lindsey and wife Stephanie of Natchez, MS; stepson, Ronny Carpenter and wife Debbie of Vidalia, LA; grandchildren, Hayden, Ryan and Alli Lindsey of Natchez, MS; Katie and Emily Carpenter of Natchez, MS; great grandchild, Kaelyn Carpenter of Natchez, MS; brother, Quinn and wife Sharon Lindsey of Knoxville, TN; and niece Kate Lindsey of Knoxville, TN.

Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.

