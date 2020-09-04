Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Pintard Street.

Shots fired on Henderson Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Disturbance on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare check on Henderson Street.

Welfare check on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Fight on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Street.

Dog problem on Pecanwood Drive.

Dog problem on Quachitta Street.

Dog problem on Daisy Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Northgate Road.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Franklin Street.

Dog problem on Pecanwood Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Suspicious activity on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Domestic disturbance on Broadway Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lorenzo Green, 35, 8 Lincoln St., on a charge of fighting. Released on a bond of $500.

Phythagorus Lytan Green, 56, 60 A Lake Montrose Road, on a charge of fighting. Released on a bond of $500.

Brandon David Hayes, 26, 36 A Michael St., on a charge of receiving stolen property. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Leroy Jackson, 49, 1040 Lotus Drives, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Lathyn Thomas Perkins, 22, 31 Roseland Forest Road, on a charge of grand larceny/three counts. Bond set at $10,000.

Spencer Perkins, 29, 961 Stop and Go St., on charges of driving under the influence, no insurance, speeding, expired tag and driving with a suspended license. Released on a bond of $500.

Glynn Edward Roy, 39, 12 Woodhill Drive, on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Tyrone Williams Jr., 18, no address given, on a warrant for failure to comply with a drug court order. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Reports — Thursday

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Welfare check on North Palestine Road.

Property damage on Lake Montrose Road.

Domestic disturbance on Woodhill Drive.

Alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Simple assault on State Street.

Petit larceny on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Dog problem on Dixie Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Dog problem on Broadmoor Drive.

Simple assault on Fieldveiw Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Brent Martin, 44, 227 East Road, fined $350 for disturbing the peace.

Meridith Green, 32, 581 Stephens Road, fined $250 for disturbing the peace.

James Lee, 29, 2436 LA 65 Ferriday, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with six months probation upon payment of $750 for simple cruelty to animals.

Jerome Bethley, 20, 361 Doty Road, sentenced to eight days in jail for resisting an officer.

Shasta Harris, 30, 461 Deville Drive, Jonesville, on charges of simple burglary and bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,200.

Earl P. Hatten, 43, 225 Charlie Road, Jonesville, on a warrant for other agency. Bond set at $25,000.

Ronald Promise, 40, 1020 Scottland Drive, Desoto TX, on charges of driving while intoxicated/second offense, speeding, and no driver’s license on person. Bond set at $1,127.50

Reports — Friday

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Lynn Haven Drive.

Complaint on Ron Road.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Burl Roberts Road.

Fight on Sage Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Welfare check on Poole Road.

Medical call on Mallard Drive.

Nuisance animals on Riverside Street.

Medical call on Vernon Stephens Boulevard.

Automobile accident on LA 568.

Medical call on LA 910.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.