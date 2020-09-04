Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 4
Week 4 scores:
Wesson 7, Natchez High 6, 5:40, 1st quarter
North Pike 22, Franklin County 7, 1:19, 1st quarter
Humphreys County 00, Jefferson County 00
Riverdale Academy 16, WCCA 21, 1:25, 2nd quarter
Cathedral 21, Hillcrest Christian 0, end 1st quarter
Week 3 scores:
ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final
Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final
Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final
WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final
Week 2 scores:
ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)
Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)
Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)
Week 1 score:
Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)
Cathedral travels to Hillcrest Christian School to keep winning streak alive
NATCHEZ — Two teams going in opposite directions will meet Friday night when the 2-0 Cathedral High School Green Wave... read more