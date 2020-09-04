September 4, 2020

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 4

By Scott Hawkins

Published 6:49 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Week 4 scores:

Wesson 7, Natchez High 6, 5:40, 1st quarter

North Pike 22, Franklin County 7, 1:19, 1st quarter

Humphreys County 00, Jefferson County 00

Riverdale Academy 16, WCCA 21, 1:25, 2nd quarter

Cathedral 21, Hillcrest Christian 0, end 1st quarter

 

Week 3 scores:

ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final

Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final

Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final

WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final

 

Week 2 scores:

ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)

Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)

Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)

 

Week 1 score:

Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)

