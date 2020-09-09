Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said one person was wounded in the shooting that occurred in the vicinity of Rankin and Monroe streets.

Residents in the area reported hearing between 10 and 12 shots fired at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story as more information is available.