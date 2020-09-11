Julius Saul Chambers

CANNONSBURG — Graveside services for Julius Saul “Mann” Chambers, 64, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at University Hospital in Jackson, MS, will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McKnight Family Cemetery in Natchez, MS with Reverend Cornelius Johnson. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Waterloo Baptist Church in Lorman, MS.