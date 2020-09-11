Pauline Colley Ramsey

July 27, 1918 – Sept 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Polly Ramsey, 102, passed away peacefully, in Alexandria LA. Polly was a remarkable southern belle, a graduate of Belhaven College, a sixth-grade teacher and a life-long Methodist. She was a wonderful Aunt and many called her Aunt Polly.

Many who met Polly were amazed at her resiliency having survived Hurricane Camille and Hurricane Katrina. The gulf coast storms helped her to find a new home in Natchez. She loved Natchez and her church family at Jefferson Street Methodist.

Many friends will cherish her memory. Polly had an interesting life, having traveled on “The Get To Know Mississippi Better Hospitality Train”, on three separate trips all over the United States in the 1940’s. Dennis Murphy, a Mississippi government official, was a personal friend of the Colley family of Moss Point.

Polly was an active member of several Methodist Churches. Dantzler Street in Moss Point, Main Street in Bay St. Louis, and Jefferson Street in Natchez. She spent most of her life on the Mississippi gulf coast.

She married a dentist, Dr. B.L. Ramsey of Bay St. Louis and has a daughter, Caffey Ramsey Sargent: a son-in-law, Harris; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Lee Sargent all of Birmingham Michigan. Her nieces and nephews include James S. May, (Glenda) Colleen May, Walker May, Joshua May, Taylor Anne May, Stafford May, and Patricia and David Stout.

She is preceded in death by her husband, B.L. “Doc” Ramsey; her sisters, Nelle Colley May, and Marguerite Stout and her parents, Dr. James Franklin Colley and Ada Blanche Baker Colley.

Polly lived a long, full life and we were blessed to have had her in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Polly’s Methodist Churches or to the 3 Alexandria-Pineville Methodist Churches that were so faithful in visiting her.

Heartfelt thanks to the Hospice Workers from Compassionate Care, the many aides and staff that attended to Polly at her Assisted Living Facility and to Meaux Butterfield from First United Methodist of Pineville.

Services are: Visitation at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS 1-3 Sunday September 13, 2020 and Graveside Service Monday September 14, 2020 1 p.m. at Griffin Cemetery Moss Point, MS.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.