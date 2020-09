FAYETTE — Graveside services for Elbert Jackson Sr., 77, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.