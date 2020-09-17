Betty Evelynn Perry

March 9, 1945 – Sept. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Betty Evelyn Perry, 75, of Natchez, MS, who died September 19, 2020, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, at Cranfield Baptist Church with Pastor James Johnson, officiating.

Burial will follow at Cranfield Memorial Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cranfield Baptist Church.