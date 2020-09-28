Claude Pintard Jr.
July 6, 1930 – Sept. 26, 2020
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Claude “Buck” Pintard, Jr. age 90, of Natchez, who died Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home Chapel. Facemasks or face coverings will be required.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lairdfh.com.
You Might Like
Walter “Walt” Butler
Dec. 9 1949 — Sept. 23, 2020 Graveside services for Walter “Walt” Butler, 70, of Flushing, Michigan, who died Wednesday,... read more