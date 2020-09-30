Pets of The Week

Charlie is approximately 12-months-old and he’s a walker hound mix. He is neutered, vetted, playful and loves his time on the sofa. Charlie can be adopted at Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 S 1st St., Ferriday. Concordia PAWS is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 318-719-0940 for more information.

Hannah is about 8-to-10 weeks old and was brought in as a stray. She is very sweet, lovable and a little shy sometimes but is ready to cuddle. Archie is a young terrier mix dog with a fun personality. He is looking for a family or a best friend that wants to play, snuggle and spend quality time together.

Both Hannah and Archie can be adopted at Natchez Adams County Humane Society. Do you have space in your home and heart for these pets? The Natchez Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.