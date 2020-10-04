Graveside services for Norma Lynne Willey, 73, of Natchez, who dropped her body on September 19, 2020, will be at noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery officiated by Rev. David O’Connor. Social distancing/masks for the safety of all.

Norma was born February 19, 1947 in Natchez, the daughter of Robert and Verna Fay Farr. Her love of art started at a young age and led her to gain a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of West Florida (1970) while she was a single mother and working full-time. Her artistic heart and soul led her to seek and find spiritual answers as a follower of Avatar Meher Baba from 1972 until she dropped her body to unite with Him. She was a great example of Love as a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter and in the most difficult times she remained patient, loving, understanding, giving, kind and content with her family, friends and many cats. The song “Vincent” by Don McLean about one of her favorite artists, Vincent Van Gogh, describes her best with, “This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s she took her last breath at home under the loving care of her daughter, Katharine, her caretaker, Karen Palacios, and Compassus Hospice. Sincere gratitude to those that helped make her wish to be at home a peaceful, loving and comfortable experience.

She was preceded in death by her parents and third husband, Michael Willey. She is survived by her daughter, Katharine Parrish, brother, Robert Farr and second husband and friend, Herbert Larsen. She will be forever cherished and honored by all who loved her.

For memorial donations please choose your preferred organization.

Online condolences may be sent to www.riverwoodfamily.com.