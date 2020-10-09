ACCS dominates St. Aloysius High School,43-22

VICKSBURG — Blake LaPrairie and Corey Sewell each had over 100 yards rushing and combined for four touchdown runs as the Adams County Christian School Rebels defeated the St. Aloysius High School Flashes 43-22 Thursday night in an MAIS District 3-5A game.

Sewell had 14 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown while LaPrairie had eight carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. LaPrairie broke five tackles on one of his TD runs. As a team, ACCS had 409 total rushing yards.

In fact, both teams ran the ball quite a bit on a rainy field at St. Aloysius. The Flashes had 222 total rushing yards. The wet conditions made it tough for both teams to hold on to the football. Both ACCS and St. Aloysius turned the ball over three times.

The Rebels jumped out to a 24-0 lead on a 35-yard TD run by Tripp Cotten, a 4-yard run by LaPrairie, and a 9-yard run by Sewell. Each touchdown was backed by successful two-point conversions.

Eli Chapman made a 35-yard field goal with 12 seconds left until halftime to make it a 24-3 game at halftime. LaPrairie scored a 1-yard run early in the third quarter and Terrell Tenner scored on a 51-yard run with 4:55 left in the quarter to give ACCS a 36-3 lead.

Tristan Wilbanks scored on a 1-yard run to make it a 36-10 game with 1:34 left in the third quarter, but LaPrairie scored on a 38-yard run for a 43-10 Rebels lead with 24 seconds left in the same quarter.

With ACCS’s subs in for much of the second half, St. Aloysius scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Young led the defense with six tackles while Sewell and Kelvion Clark each had five tackles. Colin Cauthen had one interception.

ACCS (6-2, 3-0) plays at Centreville Academy at 7 p.m. next Friday.