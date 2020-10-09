FAYETTE — Graveside services for Ann M. Wilson, 68, who died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS, will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the East Mounty Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman, MS with Reverend Tracy Collins officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.